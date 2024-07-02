M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in June

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,559,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 5,387,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,256.4 days.
M3 Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MTHRF remained flat at $9.07 during trading hours on Tuesday. M3 has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.88.
M3 Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than M3
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 Mining Stocks to Watch as Silver Prices Reach 12-Year High
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Guidewire Software Stock Up 150%: Rally Is Just Starting
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- The Top 4 Magnificent 7 Stocks to Buy in the Year’s Second Half
Receive News & Ratings for M3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.