Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Update

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Major Drilling Group International Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Major Drilling Group International stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,565. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $7.58.
About Major Drilling Group International
