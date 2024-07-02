Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Short Interest Update

Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Malayan Banking Berhad Price Performance
Malayan Banking Berhad stock remained flat at $4.80 during trading on Tuesday. 55 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87. Malayan Banking Berhad has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $9.10.
About Malayan Banking Berhad
