Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Down 13.2% in June

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the May 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
Mandalay Resources Stock Performance
MNDJF traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.57. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,599. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.40. Mandalay Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.00 and a 12 month high of C$1.76.
Mandalay Resources Company Profile
