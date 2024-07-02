Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 77.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,468 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $15,642,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mattel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.78.

Insider Activity at Mattel

In related news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mattel news, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 21,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $407,763.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,321 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mattel Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $809.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.52 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.