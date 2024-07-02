Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,400 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Mawson Gold Trading Down 1.8 %
MWSNF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.55. 1,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,696. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. Mawson Gold has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.66.
About Mawson Gold
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mawson Gold
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Mining Stocks to Watch as Silver Prices Reach 12-Year High
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Guidewire Software Stock Up 150%: Rally Is Just Starting
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- The Top 4 Magnificent 7 Stocks to Buy in the Year’s Second Half
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.