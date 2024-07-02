Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.35

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as low as C$0.34. Mawson Gold shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 101,499 shares changing hands.

Separately, Ventum Financial set a C$1.15 price objective on shares of Mawson Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a current ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market cap of C$101.97 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

