McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.87

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.87 and traded as low as C$12.39. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$12.55, with a volume of 9,596 shares traded.

McEwen Mining Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$620.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.51). McEwen Mining had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 45.16%. The business had revenue of C$55.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$54.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.0801204 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

