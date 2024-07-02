Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,584 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 1.54% of Mercantile Bank worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $631.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $58.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 25.58%. Analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MBWM shares. Hovde Group lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Mercantile Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercantile Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

