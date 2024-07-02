Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Short Interest Up 21.4% in June

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,600 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Up 0.8 %

MBGYY stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.38. 300,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,282. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.32. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 12-month low of C$14.53 and a 12-month high of C$20.81.

Mercedes-Benz Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.0131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

