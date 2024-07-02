Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Price Performance
Shares of MRRDF stock remained flat at C$0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$0.44.
Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile
