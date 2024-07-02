Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $6.78

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.78, but opened at $6.50. Mesoblast shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 30,076 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Mesoblast Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $734.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 3.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mesoblast stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 0.05% of Mesoblast at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

