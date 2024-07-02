Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,366.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,399.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,294.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,535.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,256.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Further Reading

