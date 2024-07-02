MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Short Interest Down 17.5% in June

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,400 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 5,260,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
MGM China Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MCHVF traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313. MGM China has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55.
About MGM China
