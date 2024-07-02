MGO Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 15.9% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO opened at $501.24 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $505.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.65.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.