Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HIE stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

