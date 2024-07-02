Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HIE)

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of HIE stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Snowflake Stock Rebounds, Flies Higher on AI Spending
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Complete Solaria, Senti, and POET: 3 High Volume Penny Stocks
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to Stage a Turnaround on GLP-1 Hopes
Receive News & Ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.