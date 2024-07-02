Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.01, for a total transaction of $3,900,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,136,012.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $75,730,552 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $392.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 739.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $394.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $341.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

