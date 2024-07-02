Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 3.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,303,688,000 after purchasing an additional 458,080 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,902,007,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

