Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.23

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and traded as high as $40.25. Mitsubishi shares last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 8,200 shares.
Mitsubishi Stock Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion and a PE ratio of 6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Mitsubishi Company Profile
Mitsubishi Corporation operates in industrial finance, energy, metals, machinery, chemicals, and daily living essentials worldwide. The company's Global Environmental & Infrastructure Business segment conducts environmental and infrastructure projects, related trading operations, and other activities in power generation, water, transportation, and other infrastructure fields.
