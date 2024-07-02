Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.33

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 56634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.
Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.39.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mizuho Financial Group
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Mining Stocks to Watch as Silver Prices Reach 12-Year High
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Guidewire Software Stock Up 150%: Rally Is Just Starting
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Steel Dynamics Stock is Up 9.6% While Its Peers Are Rusting
Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.