Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Moderna by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Moderna by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,808,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,486,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,808,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total value of $1,908,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,284,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,572,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 411,255 shares of company stock worth $56,118,931. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $115.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.40. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.02.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

