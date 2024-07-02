Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $275,143,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,215,000 after buying an additional 436,060 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,086,000 after acquiring an additional 123,894 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,678,000 after acquiring an additional 107,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 100,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $292.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.37. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.79 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.45.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

