MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,000 Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after buying an additional 71,934 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after buying an additional 83,580 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,759 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE MTDR opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 3.29. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,825.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

