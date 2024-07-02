Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 365.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,993,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 352.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $57.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.50. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.01. The firm has a market cap of $81.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

