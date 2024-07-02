Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Jesse K. Bray Sells 25,000 Shares

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,023,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,631 shares in the company, valued at $21,011,936.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $80.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.38. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $85.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.71 and its 200 day moving average is $74.38.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 122,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 80,534 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 49.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 65,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 21,644 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.13.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

