Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Trading 3.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) were up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Mueller Water Products traded as high as $18.13 and last traded at $18.11. Approximately 49,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,204,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,827. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $127,101.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,827. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at $14,642,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 256,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 77,810 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.62 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

