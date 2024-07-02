Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $868.80

Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 868.80 ($10.99) and traded as low as GBX 853.28 ($10.79). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 855 ($10.81), with a volume of 250,403 shares changing hands.

Murray Income Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 868.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 846.06. The company has a market capitalization of £908.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,187.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60.

Get Murray Income Trust alerts:

Murray Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,694.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Murray Income Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Angus Franklin bought 1,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 865 ($10.94) per share, with a total value of £15,898.70 ($20,109.66). Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murray Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.