nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on nCino in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.64.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $31.25 on Monday. nCino has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.81, a PEG ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. Equities analysts predict that nCino will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $34,461.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,442.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $34,461.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,442.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer Lake sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,291,001 shares of company stock valued at $72,225,056. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of nCino by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of nCino by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of nCino by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

