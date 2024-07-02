Nektan (LON:NKTN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Nektan shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 104 shares changing hands.
Nektan Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £2.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.85.
Nektan Company Profile
Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nektan
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Nektan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.