Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,772,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Newmark Group worth $216,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NMRK. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Newmark Group Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Featured Articles

