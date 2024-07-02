NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Purchases 53,486.08 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero acquired 9,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 5.44 per share, for a total transaction of 53,486.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 258,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,403,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Down 2.9 %
NYSE NXDT opened at 5.37 on Tuesday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of 4.67 and a 12-month high of 13.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 5.50 and its 200-day moving average is 6.30.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%.
Institutional Trading of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.