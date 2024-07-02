NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Purchases 53,486.08 in Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero acquired 9,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 5.44 per share, for a total transaction of 53,486.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 258,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,403,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE NXDT opened at 5.37 on Tuesday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12-month low of 4.67 and a 12-month high of 13.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 5.50 and its 200-day moving average is 6.30.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,419,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,572,000 after buying an additional 146,102 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 57.3% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 410,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 149,530 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 367,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 108,778 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 357,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 317,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

