NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $144.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $144.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.34.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $124.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.73. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.68.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,358,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,474,135,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,358,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,474,135,774.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,866,590 shares of company stock worth $324,317,704 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,896,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

