O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Sells 28 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.1% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 263.8% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total value of $1,318,543.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,367,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,093,089,982.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total value of $1,318,543.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,367,369 shares in the company, valued at $89,093,089,982.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 791,145 shares of company stock valued at $673,704,508. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $914.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $434.34 and a 1-year high of $916.83. The company has a market capitalization of $869.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $814.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $740.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

