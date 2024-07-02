O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Buys 866 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 295,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,729,000 after purchasing an additional 45,320 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 138.2% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 479,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $267.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $401.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $270.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.76.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

