O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc Has $883,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.3 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $162.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $384.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.89. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

