Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Busey Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $70.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

