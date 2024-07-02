Oak Thistle LLC Acquires New Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 43.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 27.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 10.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AXIS Capital

In related news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,842.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $70.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $52.02 and a 52 week high of $74.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average is $63.21. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.17. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

