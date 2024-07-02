Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 1,232 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,232 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 378.1% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $243.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.00. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $190.51 and a 12 month high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

