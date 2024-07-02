Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $2,249,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.8% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,317.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 840,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,753,000 after buying an additional 107,211 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE ADM opened at $60.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

