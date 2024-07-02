Oak Thistle LLC Buys New Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RBC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC Bearings stock opened at $267.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.51. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.87 and its 200-day moving average is $270.47.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total value of $167,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.57.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

