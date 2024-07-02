Oak Thistle LLC Cuts Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth $382,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,844,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,649,000 after buying an additional 876,673 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.18. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $36.34.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

