Oak Thistle LLC Decreases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Oak Thistle LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.35.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $392.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 739.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.55 and a 200-day moving average of $314.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $394.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $4,807,027.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $75,730,552. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

