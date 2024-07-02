Oak Thistle LLC Decreases Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 82.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,413 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS opened at $94.95 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Melius began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

