Oak Thistle LLC Decreases Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.4% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 19.8% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $759.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $755.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.33.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

