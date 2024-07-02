Oak Thistle LLC Decreases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738,345 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,014,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,059,000 after buying an additional 818,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,060,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,937,000 after buying an additional 730,112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,458,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,401,000 after buying an additional 953,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,213,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,899,000 after buying an additional 1,518,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.09. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

