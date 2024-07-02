Oak Thistle LLC Grows Stock Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 178.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter worth about $81,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSRM opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.43.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The company had revenue of $230.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SSRM shares. StockNews.com raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

