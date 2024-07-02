Oak Thistle LLC Has $209,000 Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Oak Thistle LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 84.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,435 shares during the quarter. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 97,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

