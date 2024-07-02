Oak Thistle LLC Has $226,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Oak Thistle LLC lessened its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 42,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -27.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

