Oak Thistle LLC Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Oak Thistle LLC cut its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,955,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,432,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,842 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,525,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,353,000 after buying an additional 1,826,202 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,272,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,083,000 after buying an additional 450,818 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NiSource by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,593,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,336,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,142,000 after acquiring an additional 322,360 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NiSource

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.