Oak Thistle LLC Has $359,000 Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,371,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,688 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,952,000 after buying an additional 1,364,176 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,328,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $46,833,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,898,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,580,000 after acquiring an additional 124,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HIW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 163.93%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

